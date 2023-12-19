copy link
Hyper Oracle Integrates zkOracle Protocol with Polygon CDK for Decentralized Applications
2023-12-19 01:21
According to Foresight News, Polygon Labs has announced that Hyper Oracle is integrating its zkOracle protocol with Polygon CDK to support fully decentralized stablecoins and AI-driven decentralized applications (DApps). The zkOracle protocol offers a programmable oracle solution that facilitates verifiable computation, access to historical on-chain data, and AI inference. This enables developers to achieve trustless automation and on-chain AI/ML.
