Hyper Oracle Integrates zkOracle Protocol with Polygon CDK for Decentralized Applications

According to Foresight News, Polygon Labs has announced that Hyper Oracle is integrating its zkOracle protocol with Polygon CDK to support fully decentralized stablecoins and AI-driven decentralized applications (DApps). The zkOracle protocol offers a programmable oracle solution that facilitates verifiable computation, access to historical on-chain data, and AI inference. This enables developers to achieve trustless automation and on-chain AI/ML.

