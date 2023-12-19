Astar Network Implements Token Economics 2.0 and Prepares for DApp Staking v3

According to Foresight News, Astar Network has announced that the second phase of Token Economics 2.0 is underway on its platform. The necessary updates have been merged today to implement a hybrid inflation model on Astar. This model will transition to the upcoming DApp Staking v3, which aims to fairly reward ecosystem participants and limit treasury rewards. Following the implementation of Token Economics 2.0, Astar will revise the tiered reward system for DApp developers and introduce a time limit for DApp grading. Additionally, Astar will offer new rewards for investors who regularly participate in the system, claim rewards, and reselect their favorite DApps. Investors who fail to claim their staking rewards within the time limit will face expiration penalties.

