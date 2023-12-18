Ubisoft's Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles Sees Over $2 Million in NFT Sales

According to Decrypt, Ubisoft's upcoming game Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles sold out of its free Warlords NFTs within minutes and has seen over $2 million in sales within a couple of hours of its public mint, as per CryptoSlam data. The pixelated profile picture-style Warlords were minted out in less than 20 minutes during the collection's free public mint that occurred at 4pm ET Monday. The NFTs are now trading on secondary marketplaces like OpenSea for roughly $600 each, or about 0.27 ETH, at the time of writing. Only 7% of the 9,999 NFTs are currently listed for sale, suggesting most collectors plan to hang onto their Warlords to unlock the game's next free mint for its in-game characters. While the Warlords NFTs were free to mint, buyers had to pay Ethereum gas fees for their transactions, which can fluctuate wildly from tens to hundreds of dollars depending on network traffic. Champions Tactics will use the Oasys blockchain for its other crypto integrations, promising a gas-free gaming experience. Gamers who missed out on the Warlords mint and don't want to drop $600 in Ethereum to play the game still have options. Ubisoft will offer a free Champions figure drop at a later date, with more details yet to be revealed. Champions Tactics is expected to release sometime in 2024.

