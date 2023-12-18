Aurory Gaming Platform Suffers Exploit Resulting in Loss of $830,000 Worth of AURY Tokens

According to Decrypt, the Aurory gaming platform experienced an exploit on Sunday evening, allowing an attacker to withdraw approximately 600,000 AURY tokens, worth around $830,000 at the time. The developers of the Pokémon-like battler game disabled its SyncSpace blockchain bridge, which connects the game to both Solana and the Ethereum scaling network Arbitrum, in response to the incident. Aurory Executive Producer Jonathan Campeau stated that the team is working on a global patch for its backend services to resolve the issue, which was a race condition attack on their off-chain marketplace. The exploit led to an 80% drop in AURY-USDC liquidity on the decentralized exchange Camelot, and the price of AURY has fallen about 17% since early Sunday. The stolen AURY tokens are now worth approximately $690,000. The Aurory team clarified on Twitter that the exploit allowed the attacker to withdraw funds from a developer team wallet and move the tokens to Arbitrum, but no user funds or NFTs were stolen or are currently at risk. The platform had previously been audited by cybersecurity firm Ottersec, which did not flag the issue. David Schwed, COO of cybersecurity firm Halborn, told Decrypt that the vulnerability could have been discovered and prevented, and that a third-party audit alone is not sufficient to maintain high levels of platform security. The Aurory team plans to bring its bridge back online in the coming days after the exploit has been patched. The gaming platform continues to develop its ecosystem, with the upcoming Seekers of Tokane launch on the Epic Games Store and a multi-chain approach to blockchain gaming.

