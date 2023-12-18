UK Introduces Regulation for Tokenized Securities Sandbox

According to CoinDesk, the UK has introduced a new regulation that will enable the country's financial watchdogs to run a sandbox for tokenized securities. The regulation will take effect on January 8, allowing the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England to operate the Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS), which was announced earlier this year. This will enable businesses to test distributed ledger technology that powers crypto to digitize or tokenize traditional securities. Tokenization of real assets is gaining popularity among financial institutions worldwide, and UK regulators are working to determine the best way to regulate them. Companies participating in the DSS will be subject to modified rules in case current ones act as barriers, according to a document explaining the law. The regulators themselves will be able to test out things and make rule changes to accommodate developing technologies. The UK is not wasting time using its new powers under the recently passed Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 to establish how it wants to regulate the crypto sector. The DSS regulation is a by-product of the Act.

