Bitwise Asset Management Unveils Advertising for Spot Bitcoin ETF

According to CoinDesk, Bitwise Asset Management has released what seems to be the first advertising for a spot bitcoin ETF, with U.S. regulatory approval anticipated as early as January 2024. The advertisement features Jonathan Goldsmith, the actor best known as the 'Most Interesting Man in the World' from numerous Dos Equis beer advertising campaigns, stating, 'You know what's interesting these days... Bitcoin.' Bitwise is among several firms awaiting approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot bitcoin ETF. Unlike larger players like BlackRock, Bitwise has been offering crypto ETF products for several years, a point emphasized in the ad with the phrase 'ETFs backed by crypto specialists.' Among Bitwise's current offerings are the Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BTOP) and the Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (BITC), both of which are futures-based products.

