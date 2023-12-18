Buy Crypto
Blockchain-Based Private Credit Sees Growth Amid Rising Interest Rates

Binance News
2023-12-18 15:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, more companies are turning to blockchain-based private credit for financing as interest rates rise, leading to a resurgence in a sector that experienced a slump last year. Active private loans via digital ledgers have increased by 55% since the beginning of 2023, reaching approximately $408 million as of November 28. Some blockchain protocols charge less than 10% for borrowing costs, while traditional providers are seeking double-digit rates in the current environment. Proponents of digital ledgers argue that they offer transparency and ease of monitoring for deals and repayments, as blockchains are open to public scrutiny. Smart contracts can also monitor for stress and automatically recall loans or collateral. Blockchain-based private credit has been praised for its transparency, in contrast to traditional private credit, which has been criticized for its opacity. Blockchain protocols can structure loans or collateralize them with real-world assets to boost investor confidence. Data from RWA.xyz shows that the consumer, auto, and fintech sectors account for the majority of active loans by value, followed by real estate, carbon projects, and crypto trading. Despite the growth in blockchain-based private credit, the crypto lending market still faces challenges, such as a lack of credit rating system and skepticism from traditional finance institutions. Additionally, the digital asset industry is still recovering from last year's turmoil and grappling with issues like uneven access to banks and concerns about potential security risks. However, activity in the sector has picked up, with companies like Maple Finance and Intero Capital Partners securing deals at the start of 2023. Blockchain-based private credit offers more fixed-rate offerings compared to traditional non-bank lending, which is typically variable. This allows for cost savings to be passed on to issuers and enables lower principal sizes to be issued, particularly for complex financing structures. The future of private credit on blockchains remains uncertain, but much depends on the crypto sector's ability to repair its tarnished reputation.
