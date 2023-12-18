copy link
Manta Pacific to Adopt Celestia's Modular Data Availability Solution to Reduce Transaction Fees
2023-12-18 14:32
According to Foresight News, Manta Pacific, a Layer2 network, will adopt Celestia's modular data availability solution to lower user transaction fees. Manta Network co-founder Kenny Li stated that the team is currently upgrading Manta Pacific and integrating it with Celestia.
