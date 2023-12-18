MetisDAO Foundation Launches $100 Million Metis Ecosystem Development Fund

According to Foresight News, the MetisDAO Foundation has launched a $100 million fund called the 'Metis Ecosystem Development Fund' to accelerate the growth of its ecosystem. The foundation plans to distribute 4.6 million METIS tokens through the fund. The allocation of funds is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 and is expected to be distributed to users developing NFT, DeFi, and security projects on the Metis platform. The Metis Ecosystem Development Fund aims to support the growth and development of projects within the Metis ecosystem, providing financial resources and assistance to users working on innovative projects. By distributing the METIS tokens, the foundation hopes to encourage more users to join the platform and contribute to its growth. The fund's focus on NFT, DeFi, and security projects highlights the growing importance of these sectors in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

