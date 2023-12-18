Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MetisDAO Foundation Launches $100 Million Metis Ecosystem Development Fund

Binance News
2023-12-18 14:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the MetisDAO Foundation has launched a $100 million fund called the 'Metis Ecosystem Development Fund' to accelerate the growth of its ecosystem. The foundation plans to distribute 4.6 million METIS tokens through the fund. The allocation of funds is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 and is expected to be distributed to users developing NFT, DeFi, and security projects on the Metis platform. The Metis Ecosystem Development Fund aims to support the growth and development of projects within the Metis ecosystem, providing financial resources and assistance to users working on innovative projects. By distributing the METIS tokens, the foundation hopes to encourage more users to join the platform and contribute to its growth. The fund's focus on NFT, DeFi, and security projects highlights the growing importance of these sectors in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.
View full text