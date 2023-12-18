Avalanche Token Destruction Hits Record High with Nearly 439,000 AVAX Burned

According to Foresight News, last week saw a record high in the destruction of Avalanche (AVAX) tokens, with approximately 439,000 AVAX burned, valued at around $16.7 million. This represents a nearly tenfold increase compared to the previous week. Avalanche's token burning mechanism is consistent with EIP-1559. To date, about 3.4 million AVAX tokens have been destroyed, worth $129 million.

