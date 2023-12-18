copy link
create picture
more
Avalanche Token Destruction Hits Record High with Nearly 439,000 AVAX Burned
Binance News
2023-12-18 13:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, last week saw a record high in the destruction of Avalanche (AVAX) tokens, with approximately 439,000 AVAX burned, valued at around $16.7 million. This represents a nearly tenfold increase compared to the previous week. Avalanche's token burning mechanism is consistent with EIP-1559. To date, about 3.4 million AVAX tokens have been destroyed, worth $129 million.
View full text