copy link
create picture
more
Zilliqa Blockchain Network Experiences Technical Issues, Halts Transactions
Binance News
2023-12-18 13:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Layer 1 blockchain Zilliqa announced that its network is currently experiencing technical issues, causing a temporary halt in block production. The team is working diligently to resolve the problem. Zilliqa has advised users to temporarily stop any deposit and withdrawal transactions on the network until the issue is resolved.
View full text