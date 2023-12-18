copy link
MilkyWay Launches Celestia Liquidity Staking Protocol
2023-12-18 13:19
According to Foresight News, MilkyWay has officially launched the Celestia liquidity staking protocol, allowing users to stake TIA and receive liquidity staking tokens milkTIA. Instead of launching the product on an independent chain, MilkyWay has deployed smart contracts on Osmosis.
