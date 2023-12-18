Avalanche Records High Gas Fees and Transactions in Five Days

According to Foresight News, Avalanche has experienced high gas fees and a significant number of transactions in the past five days. The gas fees for minting and transferring inscriptions on the platform have reached $13.8 million. So far, Avalanche has processed 61 million inscription-related transactions, ranking third behind BNB Chain with 77 million transactions and Polygon with 161 million transactions. Based on data from Dune Analytics, there are over 1,160 inscriptions on Avalanche. The platform's recent surge in activity highlights its growing popularity and adoption in the blockchain space.

