Solana Faces Key Resistance and Changing Momentum

According to CryptoPotato, Solana (SOL) has been rejected at a key resistance level of $78, and its momentum appears to be changing. Bears seem to have the upper hand as SOL is losing its uptrend momentum. Since SOL is unable to move higher at this time, a correction appears likely, and the first line of defense for buyers is found at the $67 key support level. It is critical for Solana to hold above this support level; otherwise, the price may make a lower low, which could lead to a deeper correction. The MACD histogram on the three-day timeframe is making lower highs and is dangerously approaching the negative side. This shows weakness on the buy side and may turn into a bearish cross if nothing changes this week. The bias for SOL is neutral. As long as buyers can hold the price above the $67 key support, SOL still has a chance to return to an uptrend. If it fails, the bias will change to bearish.

