QuickSwap Sees Significant Growth After Integrating DappOS V2

According to Foresight News, Polygon-based decentralized exchange (DEX) QuickSwap has experienced a significant increase in the number of transactions and new users following its integration with dappOS V2. Within two weeks, the platform saw a growth of 110,629 transactions and an addition of 6,558 new users. Moreover, dappOS users have contributed a total liquidity of $3,840,217 on QuickSwap, accounting for 41.02% of QuickSwap's total value locked (TVL) on Manta. The trading volume on the platform has reached $2,641,538. The integration of dappOS V2 has evidently had a positive impact on QuickSwap's performance, attracting more users and increasing its overall trading volume.

