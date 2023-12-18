copy link
create picture
more
QuickSwap Sees Significant Growth After Integrating DappOS V2
Binance News
2023-12-18 12:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Polygon-based decentralized exchange (DEX) QuickSwap has experienced a significant increase in the number of transactions and new users following its integration with dappOS V2. Within two weeks, the platform saw a growth of 110,629 transactions and an addition of 6,558 new users. Moreover, dappOS users have contributed a total liquidity of $3,840,217 on QuickSwap, accounting for 41.02% of QuickSwap's total value locked (TVL) on Manta. The trading volume on the platform has reached $2,641,538. The integration of dappOS V2 has evidently had a positive impact on QuickSwap's performance, attracting more users and increasing its overall trading volume.
View full text