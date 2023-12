Masa Finance Plans to Launch Decentralized Data Marketplace on Avalanche Subnet

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Masa Finance, a centralized credit data protocol, plans to launch a decentralized data marketplace on the Avalanche subnet in the first quarter of next year. Masa is reportedly working with AvaCloud to deploy a gasless Avalanche subnet, which will be designed to efficiently and economically process large amounts of zero-knowledge encrypted data.