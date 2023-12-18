copy link
Web3 Gaming Layer 2 Network and Full-Stack Solution COMBO Launches Mainnet
Binance News
2023-12-18 12:23
According to Foresight News, Web3 gaming layer 2 network and full-stack solution COMBO has launched its mainnet. COMBO opened its testnet in April this year and later announced an $80 million ecological fund in June.
