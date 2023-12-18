copy link
create picture
more
Tokeny Receives Investment from Apex Group to Drive Institutional Tokenization of Financial Markets
Binance News
2023-12-18 12:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, enterprise tokenization solution provider Tokeny has received investment from financial services provider Apex Group. The two companies will collaborate to drive the institutional tokenization of financial markets. Tokeny enables financial market participants to compliantly issue, transfer, and manage securities using distributed ledger technology.
View full text