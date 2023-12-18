Digital Asset Custodian Cobo Obtains ISO 27001 Certification

According to Foresight News, digital asset custody solution provider Cobo has obtained the internationally recognized Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard ISO 27001 certification. This certification applies to Cobo's entire business system, including all critical information assets and data. Cobo stated that obtaining the ISO 27001 certification validates its comprehensive information security management approach and its ability to protect customer and company data according to industry best practices. ISO 27001 is the global benchmark for effective information management and outlines the best practices for organizations to prevent potential security vulnerabilities. Obtaining ISO 27001 certification indicates that a company places a high priority on data security and has implemented extremely strict protection measures for data.

