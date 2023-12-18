Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Belgium to Push for EU-Wide Blockchain Initiative During EU Council Presidency

Binance News
2023-12-18 11:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Belgium is set to take on the presidency of the EU Council, which gathers government ministers from member states. During its six-month presidency, Belgium's Digital Minister Mathieu Michel plans to gather political support for an EU-wide blockchain initiative. Michel has already shared his vision for an EU-wide digital infrastructure that could store records such as driving licenses and property titles on a common blockchain controlled by the bloc’s governments. The European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) initiative, which began in 2018 as a technical project, is key to this plan. Michel said the goal is to rev up political support for EBSI during Belgium’s six-month Council presidency, and that eight member states are already on board. He believes that artificial intelligence and blockchain technology applications could be key to the EU’s pursuit of digital sovereignty, encompassing control over data and authority over cyberspace. The EU has been prolific in recent years, introducing legislative plans for everything from crypto to artificial intelligence, data sharing, a digital euro, and even the metaverse. With the Markets in Crypto Asset (MiCA) regulation finalized this year, the bloc is set to become the first major jurisdiction in the world to have a comprehensive regime for the digital asset space. Michel assures a unified blockchain infrastructure won’t be designed to collect any new data from citizens. He said the shift is in the way the government offers that data back to citizens. Michel also noted there is a chance that blockchain tech could be replaced by something else altogether, such as quantum computing. However, he believes the EU should try to be the first in blockchain technology. “If we are not in advance, it means that we are already too late,” he added.
View full text