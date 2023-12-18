copy link
create picture
more
Hut 8 And Celsius Sign Agreement To Build Mining Facility In Texas
Binance News
2023-12-18 11:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 has signed a temporary agreement with Celsius to construct a mining facility and deploy mining machines in Cedarvale, Texas. Hut 8 plans to build a facility capable of accommodating 66,000 mining machines, with a power supply of 215 megawatts.
View full text