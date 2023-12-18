XRP Experiences 80% Growth in 2023, Analysts Predict Further Increases

According to CryptoPotato, XRP has seen an 80% increase in price this year, driven by Ripple's partial legal victories and the revival of the cryptocurrency market. The digital asset is currently consolidating around $0.60, with predictions of further growth before the end of the year. Analysts foresee significant potential gains for XRP, including a 1,500% increase on breaking key resistance and possibly surpassing $0.85 soon, with chances of exceeding $1. Twitter user Cryptoinsightuk envisions a 1,500% spike for Ripple's asset should it break an important resistance level, described as a "Gray box." Another analyst, Dark Defender, suggests XRP could surpass $0.85 before New Year's Eve if it manages to stay above the $0.56 and $0.52 support marks. Patrick Riley, founder of Reaper Financial, predicts a downturn for Ethereum could favor XRP, with expectations of XRP reaching around $22 and potentially becoming the top cryptocurrency. He believes that such a potential event could trigger the rise of other coins, including XRP, and expects Ripple's coin to skyrocket to around $22 during the next bull run and even surpass Bitcoin as the number one cryptocurrency.

