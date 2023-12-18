Apeiron Officially Launches on Ronin Network, Plans Full Release in Q1 2023

According to Foresight News, blockchain-based game Apeiron has officially launched on the Ronin Network, although it is still in the testing phase and plans to be fully released in the first quarter of 2023. Apeiron has currently initiated the Alpha testing for its player-versus-player (PvP) gameplay and will launch the PvP Alpha test leaderboard on December 22, with participating users eligible for token rewards. As previously reported by Foresight News, Apeiron completed a $10 million seed funding round led by Hashed in April last year.

