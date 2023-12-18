copy link
create picture
more
DFINITY Foundation Launches European Subnet Compliant with GDPR
Binance News
2023-12-18 10:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the DFINITY Foundation has announced the launch of the 'European Subnet' on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). This subnet will provide infrastructure services compliant with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), allowing developers to deploy decentralized applications (DApps) in the European market. All nodes of the subnet are located within the European Union, ensuring data is processed and stored within EU borders to meet GDPR jurisdiction requirements.
View full text