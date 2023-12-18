DFINITY Foundation Launches European Subnet Compliant with GDPR

According to Foresight News, the DFINITY Foundation has announced the launch of the 'European Subnet' on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). This subnet will provide infrastructure services compliant with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), allowing developers to deploy decentralized applications (DApps) in the European market. All nodes of the subnet are located within the European Union, ensuring data is processed and stored within EU borders to meet GDPR jurisdiction requirements.

