Biis Secures Strategic Investment From Japanese Cryptocurrency Investment Firm CGV
Binance News
2023-12-18 10:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, integrated BRC ecosystem technology stack Biis has received strategic investment from Japanese cryptocurrency investment firm CGV. Biis offers a set of tools that can be used for integration, including asset issuance, cross-chain, and bulk distribution.
