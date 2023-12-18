copy link
Address Sells 230 WBTC at an Average Price of $41,041
Binance News
2023-12-18 09:41
According to Foresight News, an address starting with 0x1E88 has sold 230 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) at an average price of approximately $41,041. The address had previously purchased 289 WBTC on April 11th at an average price of around $29,967. It currently still holds 59 WBTC.
