Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Nansen's NFT Indexes Remain Stable Despite $3 Million Theft from NFT Trader Platform

Binance News
2023-12-18 09:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Nansen's NFT-500 and Blue-Chip-10 indexes remained stable after nearly $3 million worth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were stolen from the trading platform NFT Trader. The Nansen NFT-500 index is down 0.88% when denominated in ether (ETH), while the Blue Chip 10 index is down 0.51%. The attacker demanded a ransom of 120 ETH ($260,000) for the return of the stolen NFTs. A community effort organized by the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) Boring Security led to the recovery of nearly all of the stolen collection after Yuga Labs' Greg Solano contributed to a bounty. DAOs are organizations that are governed by code instead of leaders. NFTs are crypto assets that grant gamers and collectors ownership over their digital items. While the hack didn't cause much fluctuation in the market, Nansen's NFT-500 index is down 49% year-to-date in ether value, while its Blue Chip 10 index is down 45%. Meanwhile, ether is up nearly 80% year-to-date.
View full text