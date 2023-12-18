Allins Plans to Launch Inscription Swap on BNB Chain and Expand to Other EVM-Compatible Chains and Bitcoin Ecosystem

According to Foresight News, Allins plans to launch an inscription-based Swap on the BNB Chain using the Automated Market Maker (AMM) model and aims to expand to other EVM-compatible chains and the Bitcoin ecosystem. Allins' roadmap reveals that the company intends to launch Allins Swap this month, supporting BNB Chain inscription assets for trading with tokens, including Allins tokens and BNB. In addition, Allins plans to release an inscription trading standard in January next year to enhance the security of asset trading. The company also plans to launch Allins VM in February, enabling inscription trading on EVM chains and introducing a unified trading protocol. Allins aims to achieve security, ease of use, and a borderless trading experience by encapsulating inscriptions into a virtual machine (VM).

