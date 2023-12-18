Starknet APAC Hackathon Opens Registration with Cash Prizes and Incubation Support

According to Foresight News, the Starknet APAC Hackathon, jointly initiated by the developer community OpenBuild and the Starknet Foundation, has officially opened registration and will close on January 16th. The Hackathon features three tracks: General, DeFi, and OnChain Games, offering a total of $15,000 in cash prizes, AWS Credits security audit discounts, and other rewards. Winning teams will also have the opportunity to receive funding, technology, and community incubation support from multiple institutions. The event is co-organized by Starknet's Chinese community, Denglian community, Foresight X, and other organizations, and will collaborate deeply with developer communities in South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. The aim is to help and support developers in the Asia-Pacific region to better enter the Starknet ecosystem.

