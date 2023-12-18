Keywords Studios Acquires The Multiplayer Group for $97.1 Million

According to Foresight News, Yuga Labs' metaverse Otherside developer Improbable has sold its multiplayer gaming services company, The Multiplayer Group (MPG), to Keywords Studios for £76.5 million ($97.1 million). Improbable co-founder and CEO Herman Narula stated that the transaction is part of their venture capital strategy, which involves initially investing in or acquiring gaming and metaverse teams, followed by expanding or splitting these teams.

