Animoca Brands Holds $1.72 Billion in Cash and Stablecoins, Invests in Over 400 Companies

According to Foresight News, data disclosed by Animoca Brands reveals that as of November 30, 2023, the company holds $1.72 billion in cash and stablecoin balances. The total value of third-party tokens held by Animoca Brands, including off-balance-sheet SAND token reserves, is approximately $3.3 billion, while the value of off-balance-sheet token reserves, including ecosystem tokens, is approximately $16 billion. Furthermore, Animoca Brands has invested in over 400 companies, including around 110 in the gaming sector, about 50 in the infrastructure sector, approximately 29 in the DeFi sector, and around 13 in the metaverse sector.

