Digital Asset Investment Products Experience Net Outflows for First Time in 12 Weeks
Binance News
2023-12-18 07:59
According to Foresight News, CoinShares' weekly report revealed that digital asset investment products experienced a net outflow of $15.8 million last week, marking the first time in nearly 12 weeks that funds have flowed out. Specifically, Bitcoin investment products saw a net outflow of $32.8 million, while Ethereum investment products had a net outflow of $4.3 million. In contrast, SOL investment products recorded a net inflow of $10.6 million. Additionally, blockchain concept stocks experienced a net inflow of funds amounting to $122 million last week.
