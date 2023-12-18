Digital Asset Investment Products Experience Net Outflows for First Time in 12 Weeks

According to Foresight News, CoinShares' weekly report revealed that digital asset investment products experienced a net outflow of $15.8 million last week, marking the first time in nearly 12 weeks that funds have flowed out. Specifically, Bitcoin investment products saw a net outflow of $32.8 million, while Ethereum investment products had a net outflow of $4.3 million. In contrast, SOL investment products recorded a net inflow of $10.6 million. Additionally, blockchain concept stocks experienced a net inflow of funds amounting to $122 million last week.

