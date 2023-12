GoDID Raises Funds at $30 Million Valuation, Led by NGC

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, GoDID, a decentralized identity (DID) market aggregator, has completed a new round of financing at a valuation of $30 million. The funding round was led by NGC, though the exact amount raised was not disclosed. GoDID's features include bulk search, registration, trading, and management of various DIDs.