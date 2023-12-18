copy link
GoDID Raises Funds at $30 Million Valuation, Led by NGC
2023-12-18 07:33
According to Foresight News, GoDID, a decentralized identity (DID) market aggregator, has completed a new round of financing at a valuation of $30 million. The funding round was led by NGC, though the exact amount raised was not disclosed. GoDID's features include bulk search, registration, trading, and management of various DIDs.
