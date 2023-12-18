Hong Kong's OneDegree Receives Strategic Investment from Dubai Insurance

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based digital asset insurance company OneDegree has received an undisclosed strategic investment from Dubai Insurance. OneDegree plans to offer digital asset insurance services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and collaborate with Dubai Insurance to seek regulatory approval for related insurance products, such as custodial wallet insurance, in the UAE market. As previously reported by Foresight News, OneDegree completed a $27 million funding round in June this year, with participation from investors including Gobi Ventures, Sun Hung Kai, and Bitrock.

