Bitcoin and Ether Prices Drop, Long Positions Liquidated, and Layer-1 Chains Face High Gas Fees

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin (BTC) has started the trading week in Asia with a 1.6% drop, trading above $41,000. Ether (ETH) has also experienced a 2% decrease, trading above $2,100. In the past 12 hours, Coinglass data reveals $103.5 million in liquidations of token-tracked futures, with $95 million being longs or bets on higher prices. Out of the total liquidations, $33 million in bitcoin positions were liquidated, with $29 million being long bitcoin positions. Lucy Hu, a Senior Analyst at Hong Kong-based digital asset management firm Metalpha, says the broader market is holding up well despite the recent Ledger hack, rate cuts on the horizon, and factors like ordinals driving more interest in bitcoin. Hu mentioned that the massive Ledger hack affected sentiment in the DeFi space and raised questions about wallet security. She also noted the continued rise of Bitcoin Ordinals, which fuels enthusiasm for Bitcoin miners who have been heavily rewarded. Hu expects the long-term growth momentum of Bitcoin to remain on track. Despite bitcoin's current correction phase, end-of-year predictions for 2024-2025 remain optimistic, especially when compared to last year's predictions of $10-12k bitcoin. Woo Network targets a $75K price point for BTC for early 2024, while Bitwise predicts that bitcoin will trade above $80,000. Bitwise also forecasts that spot bitcoin ETFs will be approved and that Coinbase's revenue will double, beating Wall Street expectations by at least 10x. Gas fees are spiking on Ethereum and many layer-1 chains, such as Avalanche, as dozens of new meme coins flood the market. Avalanche has generated $5 million in fees over the last 24 hours, while Ethereum, with its significantly larger market cap, has generated $13.52 million. Arbitrum and Optimism have also seen a large spike in gas fees during the last week. Some of these layer-1 tokens declined faster than bitcoin or ether, with AVAX down 6% and Solana's SOL token down 4%.

