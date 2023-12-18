Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin and Ether Prices Drop, Long Positions Liquidated, and Layer-1 Chains Face High Gas Fees

Binance News
2023-12-18 07:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin (BTC) has started the trading week in Asia with a 1.6% drop, trading above $41,000. Ether (ETH) has also experienced a 2% decrease, trading above $2,100. In the past 12 hours, Coinglass data reveals $103.5 million in liquidations of token-tracked futures, with $95 million being longs or bets on higher prices. Out of the total liquidations, $33 million in bitcoin positions were liquidated, with $29 million being long bitcoin positions. Lucy Hu, a Senior Analyst at Hong Kong-based digital asset management firm Metalpha, says the broader market is holding up well despite the recent Ledger hack, rate cuts on the horizon, and factors like ordinals driving more interest in bitcoin. Hu mentioned that the massive Ledger hack affected sentiment in the DeFi space and raised questions about wallet security. She also noted the continued rise of Bitcoin Ordinals, which fuels enthusiasm for Bitcoin miners who have been heavily rewarded. Hu expects the long-term growth momentum of Bitcoin to remain on track. Despite bitcoin's current correction phase, end-of-year predictions for 2024-2025 remain optimistic, especially when compared to last year's predictions of $10-12k bitcoin. Woo Network targets a $75K price point for BTC for early 2024, while Bitwise predicts that bitcoin will trade above $80,000. Bitwise also forecasts that spot bitcoin ETFs will be approved and that Coinbase's revenue will double, beating Wall Street expectations by at least 10x. Gas fees are spiking on Ethereum and many layer-1 chains, such as Avalanche, as dozens of new meme coins flood the market. Avalanche has generated $5 million in fees over the last 24 hours, while Ethereum, with its significantly larger market cap, has generated $13.52 million. Arbitrum and Optimism have also seen a large spike in gas fees during the last week. Some of these layer-1 tokens declined faster than bitcoin or ether, with AVAX down 6% and Solana's SOL token down 4%.
View full text