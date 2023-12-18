copy link
Hong Kong-Listed Company Partners with Zhongguancun AI Research Institute for Strategic Cooperation
2023-12-18 05:03
According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-listed company Huanlian Lianxun announced on December 17 that it has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the Zhongguancun Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institute. The partnership aims to promote the development of AI, blockchain, and big data technologies in Hong Kong. The cooperation agreement will last for three years, starting from the date of the agreement.
