Trader Earns Over $1 Million Profit by Selling MOBILE Tokens
Binance News
2023-12-18 04:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a trader purchased 647.7 million MOBILE tokens at a price of $0.000219 per token, spending a total of $142,000 three months ago. In the past five days, the trader sold 400 million MOBILE tokens at a price of $0.00297 per token, earning approximately $1.19 million. This resulted in a profit of over $1 million.
