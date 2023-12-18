Trader Earns Over $1 Million Profit by Selling MOBILE Tokens

According to Foresight News, a trader purchased 647.7 million MOBILE tokens at a price of $0.000219 per token, spending a total of $142,000 three months ago. In the past five days, the trader sold 400 million MOBILE tokens at a price of $0.00297 per token, earning approximately $1.19 million. This resulted in a profit of over $1 million.

View full text