Google Search Ad for Layer 2 Network 'Blast' Leads to Phishing Website

According to Foresight News, the first advertisement link for Layer 2 network 'Blast' on Google Search is a phishing website. This site lures users into connecting their wallets and obtaining signatures, ultimately stealing their assets. Foresight News warns investors to be cautious of the risks involved.