Google Search Ad for Layer 2 Network 'Blast' Leads to Phishing Website
Binance News
2023-12-18 04:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the first advertisement link for Layer 2 network 'Blast' on Google Search is a phishing website. This site lures users into connecting their wallets and obtaining signatures, ultimately stealing their assets. Foresight News warns investors to be cautious of the risks involved.
