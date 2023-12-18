Saga Genesis Token Sees 8.7% Increase in the Last 12 Hours

According to Foresight News, Solscan monitoring has reported a 8.7% increase in the number of Saga Genesis Tokens obtained through activated Saga mobile phones in the past 12 hours. This amounts to an addition of 57 new tokens. These non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are non-transferable, and the current total number of NFT holders on the blockchain is 713. The total number of tokens minted so far is 2,913.

View full text