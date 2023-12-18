Buy Crypto
Delin Holdings to Launch AI Family Office Services and Investment Data System

Binance News
2023-12-18 03:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Delin Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company, plans to introduce AI family office services. Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer Ai Kuiyu stated that the related systems and apps are expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2024. The client asset threshold will be set at $1 million. In addition, Delin Holdings will also launch an investment data system called 'DL-GPT', where all asset information will be stored on an immutable blockchain, and the company will not have access to view the data. Ai Kuiyu also revealed that Delin Digital Family Office is applying for a virtual asset management license from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. It is anticipated that the proportion of virtual assets in its investment portfolio will continue to increase in the future. However, due to the lack of clear definitions for the pricing of virtual assets, particularly cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, the company will adopt a cautious approach when managing clients' virtual assets. For the time being, the allocation of such assets will be kept below 5%.
