copy link
create picture
more
Ninety Eight Founder Announces Upcoming Next-Generation Hardware Wallet
Binance News
2023-12-18 02:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Thanh Le, the founder of Ninety Eight (formerly Coin98 Finance), announced on Twitter that a new generation of hardware wallets is about to be launched. Users can follow Zen Card to become the first batch of early adopters.
View full text