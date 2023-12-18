ALEX Bitcoin Oracle to Support Stacks Inscription STX20

According to Foresight News, ALEX, a one-stop Bitcoin DeFi service platform, announced that its Bitcoin oracle will support Stacks inscription STX20. Once liquidity is sufficient, ALEX will support trading. Previously, Foresight News reported that ALEX released the alpha version of its Bitcoin oracle, which was developed in collaboration with Domo, BIS, Hiro, UniSat, Xverse, and Xlink. BRC20 transfers and balances can be verified through smart contract-based consensus between BIS, Hiro, and UniSat. The indexer performance dashboard is now accessible on the Bitcoin oracle network. Xverse and Xlink will serve as the primary development and testing partners.

