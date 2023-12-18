copy link
FOLKVANG Partners With Pyth Network To Provide Proprietary Digital Asset Market Data
2023-12-18 02:09
According to Foresight News, Pyth Network has announced a partnership with quantitative trading firm and cryptocurrency market liquidity provider FOLKVANG. As part of the collaboration, FOLKVANG will supply proprietary digital asset market data to the Pyth oracle protocol. Launched in 2019, FOLKVANG has been a high-frequency algorithmic trader in the crypto asset space since 2013.
