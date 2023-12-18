PeckShield Monitors Attack on DefiLlama Contributor Kofi's X Account

According to Foresight News, PeckShield has detected an attack on DefiLlama contributor Kofi's X account, warning users not to click on fraudulent links. Kofi tweeted 50 minutes ago, stating that 'DefiLlama contracts and DApp (including its swap router) currently have vulnerabilities. Please use the following tool to verify if your assets are at risk and revoke any approvals that are susceptible to attack'.

