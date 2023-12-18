copy link
95% of NFTs Distributed on Solana's Analysoor Cross-Chain Protocol, 25,000 Participants Involved
Binance News
2023-12-18 01:46
According to Foresight News, Analysoor, a cross-chain protocol on the Solana blockchain, announced that 95% of its NFTs have been distributed, with 25,000 participants involved in the minting process. The company's Discord will be open to ZERO and ONE token holders starting tomorrow. Analysoor will no longer issue tokens but will provide launchpad services to other projects.
