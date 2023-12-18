Arweave Ecosystem Storage Solution Irys Plans Fork, Founder Cites Greed as Possible Motive

According to Foresight News, Arweave founder Sam has cited a reliable source in a tweet stating that Irys, formerly known as Bundlr Network, is planning to fork Arweave. The move would involve ceasing maintenance of the dataset, resetting the token supply, and ignoring the protocol evolution mechanism. The ar.io network plans to remove Irys bundlers from the trusted settings of the Arweave main gateway, which could result in significant delays before user data becomes available. Sam has announced that a discussion will be held on this event in X Space. He believes that for a permanent storage network, forks should be carried out by preserving and building the state, rather than destroying it. This would prevent the realization of information permanence, as all data would be periodically discarded. Sam thinks that the only possible reason for the Irys fork is greed. Currently, with the support of the ar.io network, Forward Research is running a free Arweave bundler service, which will continue to be provided after user migration. To use the free Arweave bundler service, users simply need to replace the Irys node URL in the code with https://up.arweave.net.

