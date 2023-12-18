IOST Platform Faces Massive Attack and Network Congestion Prior to IRC-100 Protocol Launch

According to Foresight News, the IOST blockchain technology application platform announced that the IRC-100 Protocol experienced a large-scale attack and network congestion due to unfamiliarity with the IOST environment before its launch. However, user funds remain secure. The network has reached its capacity to process transactions, and pending transactions are still waiting. As a result, new transactions are facing delays due to the full transaction pool. The network upgrade is expected to resolve this issue, and IOST transfers will resume as soon as possible.

