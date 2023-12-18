Celestia Records 29% Subscription Progress and Over 52,000 Holders

According to Foresight News, Celestia has announced that the subscription process for its CIAS token has reached approximately 29%, with over 52,000 holders. More than 50% of transactions on the Celestia blockchain are related to CIAS. The platform experienced technical issues with its RPC after receiving over one million visits from more than 120,000 users within an hour of launch. The team is working to improve the user experience and plans to resume operations as soon as possible, with a 12-hour advance notice for the restoration time.

