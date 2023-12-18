Aurory Discovers Hacker Activity and Temporarily Shuts Down SyncSpace

According to Foresight News, Solana-based NFT-driven game Aurory announced that its team discovered unusual activity a few hours ago. A hacker exploited the purchase endpoint of its marketplace to increase their AURY balance in SyncSpace, resulting in the extraction of approximately 600,000 tokens to the Arbitrum network and selling them in the Aurory market for cash. The team has now shut down SyncSpace for maintenance, during which time it will not be possible to deposit or withdraw assets. Currently, no user funds or NFTs are at risk. The stolen AURY came from a team wallet, which provides funds for withdrawals to accounts that have not previously deposited AURY. SyncSpace is offline for maintenance, and there is no further risk of vulnerability exploitation at this time. The team will conduct a more in-depth investigation after completing the vulnerability fix and investigation. SyncSpace is expected to be back online within the next few days, and plans to announce a new Amber patch and the 'Seekers of Tokane' EOY event within the next week.

