Unblock Global Secures $15 Million Funding for Natural Gas in Vaca Muerta

According to Foresight News, Argentine bitcoin mining company Unblock Global has successfully raised $15 million in funding. The funds will be used for natural gas in Vaca Muerta, the world's second-largest shale gas reserve. Unblock Global's financing round aims to support the development and utilization of Vaca Muerta's natural gas resources. The company's investment in the energy sector is expected to contribute to Argentina's economic growth and energy security.

